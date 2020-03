Paso Robles Schools 3.24.2020

THE PASO ROBLES SCHOOLS FREE LUNCH PROGRAM IS GOING TO LIMIT DISTRIBUTION TO JUST TWO LOCATIONS BEGINNING TODAY. PASO ROBLES HIGH SCHOOL, AND THE CULINARY ARTS ACADEMY ON GOLDEN HILLS AND ARDMORE ROADS.

ONE NEW DEVELOPMENT FOR THE DISTRICT .. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT CAROL KENYON IS LEAVING. KENYON HAS BEEN HIRED BY THE COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION. KENYON WAS PRINCIPAL AT KERMIT KING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WHEN SUPERINTENDENT CHRIS WILLIAMS PROMOTED HER TO ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT. HER SALARY DOUBLED WITH THE PROMOTION BY WILLIAMS.

SOME OF THE OTHER ADMINISTRATORS WHO WERE PROMOTED BY CHRIS WILLIAMS INCLUDE ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT JENNIFER GAVIOLA, WHO HAD BEEN A SCHOOL COUNSELOR. DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM DANA BUDD, WHO WAS INITIALLY HIRED TO TEACH DANCE PART-TIME AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.

ANOTHER ADMINISTRATOR WASFIRST HIRED TO BE AN ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT FLAMSON MIDDLE SCHOOL. HE WORKED THERE ONE WEEK BEFORE HE WAS PROMOTED TO HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR FOR THE DISTRICT. THAT DOUBLED HIS SALARY HE LATER LEFT THE DISTRICT TO START A BREWERY IN PASO ROBLES.

THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETS AT SIX THIS EVENING AT THE DISTRICT OFFICE. SUPERINTENDENT CURT DUBOST SAYS THE MEETING WILL BE A SHORT ONE.