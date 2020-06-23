Atascadero City Council 6.23.2020

Tonight, Atascadero city council meets at the rotunda. They’re calling it a hybrid meeting. They’re meeting back in the rotunda, but only about 20 people will be allowed to attend.

The council will discuss assessment for the downtown business improvement district. They will also get a report on the shooting last Monday in Atascadero, during which a sheriff’s deputy shot a dog outside a laundry business. That incident occurred late on Monday, June 15th.

The meeting begins at six this evening in the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:00.