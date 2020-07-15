Atascadero City Council Meeting 7.15.2020

Atascadero city council votes to put a sales tax measure on the November ballot.

After a great deal of discussion about the verbiage and the arguments that will be placed on the ballot, the council voted to move forward.

The sales tax would be one per cent on retail sales in the city of Atascadero. The vote on the proposal was unanimous.

And so voters in Atascadero will decide in November if they want to see a one per cent sales tax levied to help the city pay for essential services like police and fire protection.