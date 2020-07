The Paso Robles city council to hold an emergency meeting tonight to discuss the fires in the riverbed, and what the city is doing to mitigate them. Mayor Steve Martin says the city has wrestled with this issue for several years.

There was another fire Friday afternoon, and reports of smoke emanating from the riverbed this week. Meanwhile, city crews continue to masticate vegetation in the river bend.

That emergency meeting for the Paso Robles city council get underway at 6:00 this evening.