SLO Supervisors Discussing Redistricting Commission 04.05.2024

The county board of supervisors will be receiving a presentation for the creation of a redistricting commission in its next meeting on April 9th.

The board instructed staff to work with senator laird’s office to draft legislation that would introduce an independent redistricting commission for San Luis Obispo county.

Staff will present this new legislation, senate bill 977, to the board of supervisors in its meeting. The board will then provide feedback and direction on the bill, which will need to pass through several committees, the state house and senate, and be signed into law by governor Gavin Newsom to be approved. Staff estimates this may be signed into law sometime in August, 2024, and will go into effect on January 1, 2025 if approved.

The independent redistricting commission will consist of 11 members that will host 5 public meetings prior to drafting a new districting map, and three public meetings after a map is drawn.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.