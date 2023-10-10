Atascadero City Council Meeting Tonight 10.10.2023

On the consent agenda for tonight’s Atascadero city council is the formation of new positions and reclassification of existing positions throughout the city.

The council may approve adding the positions of finance analyst and planning manager to its city staff. The positions to be reclassified are recreation coordinator and deputy city manager into senior recreation coordinator and community services & programs director.

Staff estimates the changes will have an estimated cost of $480,000 per year, with $340,000 already included in the budget.

You can attend tonight’s meeting at 6 pm in person, or listen right here on KPRL.