SLO Prosecutor Appointed to Serve as Judge in Santa Barbara 10.09.2023

Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Kristy Imel, a San Luis Obispo county prosecutor, to serve as a judge in the Santa Barbara county superior court.

Imel has worked in the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office since 2010, and at the Merced county DA’s office from 2007 to 2010. She will fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of judge Arthur Garcia late last year, and will be sworn in on Tuesday in Santa Maria.

The superior court in Santa Barbara county has at least one more vacancy to fill from the announced retirement of judge Brian Hill.