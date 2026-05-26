Atascadero City Council Meeting Tonight, Discussing Draft EIR – 05.26.2026

Tonight’s Atascadero city council meeting will include a discussion of the city’s draft environmental impact report for its 2045 general plan.

The EIR analyzes and identifies impacts related to the changes caused by the general plan update. The city must propose mitigation efforts and reduce as many impacts as possible. The agenda says that even with mitigation efforts, impacts to air quality and greenhouse gas emissions as a result of general plan updates “remain significant and unavoidable.”

Circulation of the EIR for public review is currently in effect, and comments can be submitted through June 4th. The next steps for the city’s 2045 general plan update will be a fiscal analysis in June, and final adoption in fall 2026.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.