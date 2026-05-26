Cal Fire to Conduct Prescribed Burns in California Valley Through June – 05.26.2026

News Release – May 25th – California Valley

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo will be conducting a series of prescribed burns in California Valley, starting today and going through June 19th.

The project will take place adjacent to fire station 42, with smoke visible throughout highway 58, Branch Mountain road, and Soda Lake road. Prescribed burns will be conducted as weather and air quality conditions permit.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling the area, as fire equipment and personnel may be present along roadways.