Hotel Worker in Cambria Harasses Israeli Couple, Receives Thousands in GoFundMe 05.26.2026

A staff member at Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria confronted an Israeli couple last week while they were checking in to the hotel.

A video shows the staff member asking the woman checking in with her partner if she is a Zionist, and whether they served in the IDF and killed babies.

The description on the post says “I’ve never stared into the soul of the devil like I did tonight… if you see them in or around California… let’s give them hell.”

Oceanpoint Ranch said the staff member resigned from his position, and that the video does not reflect the hospitality and professionalism their team members are trained to deliver.

The man, who identified himself as Ryan Smith in a GoFundMe campaign that he launched after resigning, raised more than $13,000.