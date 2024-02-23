Contract Approval For Pipeline on Next Supervisors Meeting 02.23.2024

The county board of supervisors will consider approving a contract with RCH Construction for assistance in the temporary repair of the Nacimiento water pipeline.

According to the agenda, the pipeline was damaged in January of last year, which eroding the cover and ground that supported the Nacimiento water pipeline. Parts of the pipeline were damaged, and resulted in the shutdown of water supply delivery to the city of San Luis Obispo.

Although emergency repairs were completed, it was discovered that additional restraint joints are needed through a construction project to complete this project.

Staff estimates a more permanent repair project for the Nacimiento pipeline will take about 3 to 4 years to complete.

