Atascadero Fall First Friday, Celebrating Dia De Los Muertos 10.29.2024

Atascadero’s Next Fall First Friday will be this Friday, November 1st from 5:30 to 9 pm.

Join the city in the downtown area and sunken gardens in this Dia de Los Muertos themed event. Entertainment for the evening will start with Paso a Pasito Dance Group at 5:30 pm at historic city hall, followed by classic rock cover band – Big Wheel Cobra.

A variety of food and drink specials will be available throughout the downtown area, including the Huatulco Taco Food Truck. Enjoy a strolling Mexicanisimo Mariachi band, face-painting, and sugar skull decorating.

Also featured will be an Ofrenda remembrance altar, where the public is encouraged to bring a photo of a loved one or pet that has passed away to remember as part of the celebration. The Ofrenda will first be setup on October 30th, and removed November 3rd.

Enjoy this free celebration at the Atascadero downtown area this Friday.