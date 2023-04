Months of heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have dealt a new financial blow to California farmers.

After a multiyear drought that had them fallowing land and plowing under crops, they now face flooded fields, property damage and crop delays.

The damage has extended from dairies and orchards in the San Joaquin valley to strawberry and vegetable fields along the central coast, with potential longer-term fallouts impacting some of the most productive agricultural regions in the world.