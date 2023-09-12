Supervisors Reconsidering Tax Items in 2023 Legislative Platform 9.12.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will be meeting today at 9 am.

An item on its board business is an amendment reconsideration to the San Luis Obispo county 2023 state legislative platform. The agenda’s report says that in August 22, 2023, the board directed staff to return with an item that revises the 2023 state legislative platform by removing items 13 and 15 in the platform.

The legislative platform was approved in February of 2023. Item 14 says the county will “oppose any measures or legislation that reduces the super-majority vote required to raise taxes from 2/3rd to 55%,” and item 15 says to oppose any legislation that proposes to modify proposition 13.

Proposition 13 says that property taxes can increase by no more than 2% per year unless the property changes hands. The board of supervisors will deliberate on these two items from the 2023 state legislative platform.