Atascadero Light Up The Downtown & Holiday Walk This Weekend 11.29.2023

The city of Atascadero’s last First Friday event of the year will be this Friday, December 1st.

The “Light up the Downtown” event will take place from 5:30 to 8 in the evening in the sunken gardens. Enjoy a countdown to the lighting of city hall with music from the Fine Arts Academy Choir & Atascadero Community Band. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, and take a complimentary hay ride with the team of horses from Harris Stage Lines.

Tickets for the Sip & Shop event are still available at: atascaderochamber.org, enjoying a variety of beverages and treats from 20 participating businesses in the downtown area. On Saturday at 5:30, enjoy a Holiday Walk around the Atascadero lake. Music will be provided from Atascadero high school at the pavilion. Enjoy the holiday lights, and visit Santa at the Charles Paddock Zoo.