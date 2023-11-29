Caltrans Holding Meeting For Maintenance Station in SLO 11.29.2023

Caltrans will be holding a public information meeting regarding its proposal to construct a new district 5 maintenance station and equipment shop in San Luis Obispo.

The station will be located on state-owned property at 4485 Vachell lane. Caltrans is exploring two options for water and sewer for the project. The first is providing onsite water and sewer through the construction of a new groundwater well and septic system. The second would be providing water and sewer from the city of San Luis Obispo through the construction of new water and sewer pipelines.

The public meeting will be held tonight from 6 to 8 pm at the Octagon Barn, located at 4400 Octagon way in San Luis Obispo.

The meeting can be accessed online, and the public may also submit comments on this project no later than Friday, January 5, 2024.