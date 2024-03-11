Supervisors to Discuss Approving Nacimiento Pipeline Repair Contract 03.11.2024

An agenda item has been added to the county board of supervisors meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 9 am.

The item is to approve a construction contract with Whitaker Construction Group Inc. for the temporary repair of the Nacimiento water project.

Emergency piping for the Nacimiento pipeline was installed in August, 2023, but additional restraint joints are needed to complete the project. The agenda item also requests a budget adjustment to allow the planning and design phase of a more permanent repair to the pipeline.

A more permanent repair is estimated to take three or four years to complete. Without the pipeline, water cannot be delivered to the city of San Luis Obispo.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.