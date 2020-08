Atascadero police are looking for a 38-year-old man who has not been seen since late April.

Cory Kelly-Armer was reported missing by his family on August 11th. They say he has not been seen since April.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact sergeant Jeffrey Wilshusen with the Atascadero police department. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.