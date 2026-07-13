Cal Fire Releases Report of 4th of July Task Force Efforts 07.13.2026

News Release – JuLy 10th -Fireworks Taskforce

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo has released the results of its fourth of July operational and enforcement efforts for the holiday.

All fireworks enforcement actions reported by Cal Fire were conducted by Cal Fire law enforcement offices, assigned to the Cal Fire San Luis Obispo unit prevention bureau. The efforts were conducted in coordination with the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office and local public safety partners to help keep communities safe over the holiday weekend.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers responded to 26 fireworks-related incidents, and issued five criminal citations, with 230 public contacts. No significant fires were reported.

Overall, Cal Fire said they observed fewer fireworks related emergencies than in prior years.