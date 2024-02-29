Bail Reduced For SLO Co Employee Accused of Embezzlement 02.29.2024

A San Luis Obispo county superior court has lowered the bail on former county employee, Norman Hibble.

Hibble was arrested and charged with several counts of embezzlement on February 20th, accused of using a county credit card to purchase over a hundred thousand dollars in personal items.

His bail has been lowered from 350 to 100 thousand dollars since his hearings began, which was called for by his defense attorney. His attorney recommended the bail be reduced to an amount Hibble could afford. However, if Hibble does make bail, he is required to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

His arraignment is scheduled for March 14th.