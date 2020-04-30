Bako Doctors Pulled From YouTube 4.30.2020

Remember Dr. Dan Erickson of Bakersfield?

He and another Kern county physician spoke out against the government response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now we learn, Dr. Erickson’s 50 minute interview has been pulled from YouTube. Dr. Dan Erickson of Kern county is with Accelerated Emergency Care in Bakersfield.

His interview has been pulled from YouTube, but you can see it on the KPRL website.

Here is the link to the video:

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/the-quot-cure-quot-is-killing-more-people-than-coronavirus-dr-erickson-covid-19-briefing_XgoYUhXl8R4EHcf.html