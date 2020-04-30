Joe Biden Rape Accusation 4.30.2020

The woman who is accusing Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her lived in Morro Bay after the alleged assault occurred back in 1993.

Tara Reade worked for the senator. She said Biden sexually assaulted her while she was on his staff. Her mother called Larry King back then and talked about the incident. That episode of Larry King has disappeared from the catalog of his shows.

In that segment, the caller to Larry King said, “My daughter has just left Washington after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all. And the only thing she could have done was to go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”

Reade and her mother lived in San Luis Obispo county in the 1990’s. Tara Reade recently confirmed the story to Politico saying, and I quote “My mother reached out in August of 1993. Joe Biden sexually harassed and sexually assaulted me. Those who remain silent are complicit to rape.”

An east coast newspaper reached out to democratic congress members. None would comment on the allegations.