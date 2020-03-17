Paso Robles Schools 3.17.2020

The free lunch program in the Paso Robles school district resumes today with drive-up service at four schools in the district.

Joey Vaughn is food service director for the school district. He says that free food service for qualified students begins today from 11-1 at Flamson middle school, Georgia Brown elementary school, Pifer elementary school, and Paso Robles high school.

Kids have to be in the car to receive a free hot lunch for the day, and a breakfast for the following day.

The free lunch program is funded by the us department of agriculture, but Vaughn says he’s hoping for a big turn out because the district is only reimbursed for each meal it serves today and each day the schools are closed.