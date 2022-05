Memorial Day is a big part of the Best of the West show at the Santa Margarita Ranch.

The show opens today for a three day run.

Every year those who made the supreme sacrifice are honored. Tom Madden tells KPRL there will be a ceremony every day at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

You can buy tickets to the Best of the West show at the gate at the Santa Margarita Ranch off El Camino Real just north of the town of Santa Margarita.