The presidents approval rating continues to drop.

40% of Americans polled say they approve of the job Joe Biden is doing.

56% disapprove, and that includes a lot of democrats and independents.

Only 4% had no opinion.

Biden’s approval ratings have declined steadily since June of last year, when the numbers were reversed. Last June, 56% approved of the president’s job performance, and 42% disapproved.

Now only 40% approve and 56% are disappointed.