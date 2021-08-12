Big Sur Hotel Fire 8.12.2021

A Big Sur hotel and restaurant was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Lucia Lodge around 11:30 Tuesday night.

The flames had broken through the roof of the restaurant.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire’s spread toward the general store.

Angela Padilla is Big Sur fire’s assistant administrator. She says the majority of the building was destroyed. The restaurant and kitchen were destroyed. Other parts of the building, including the store, were damaged.

Crews mopped up and monitored the fire until early yesterday afternoon.

The Lucia Lodge was built over 100 years ago by one of the pioneer families of Big Sur.