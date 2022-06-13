Black Bears in Morro Bay 06.13.2022

Black bears spotted recently in Morro Bay and Cambria. One was spotted June 4th in San Simeon.

Last Thursday, Morro Bay rescuers extracted a bear from a city storm drain along highway one. The bear was lost and roaming around Morro Bay.

Bears have been around the area for thousands of years. That’s why they named the valley, Los Osos. Which means ‘the bears’, in Spanish.

Portola’s men spotted what they first believed thought were Chumash Indians around Laguna lake, but when they got closer they realized they were grizzly bears standing upright looking for fish. Last Wednesday, two chicken coops were damaged by bears in Cambria. Dave Hacker of the State Fish and Game Department says bears are attracted to chickens. He says they are also attracted to fruit trees, pet food, compost piles and garbage. He says they aren’t searching for water.