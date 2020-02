A black lab found Monday night in rural Paso Robles with it’s mouth and eyes duct taped closed.

The black Labrador Retriever was found around 9:00 Monday night on Loma Lane in rural Paso Robles. It had wandered into someone’s yard. The resident called the sheriff’s office. Those residents removed the duct tape before deputies arrived. The black lab has been turned over to animal control.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.