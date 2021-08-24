Board of Supervisors 8.24.2021

Corruption in the public sector. We’ve seen it in the Paso Robles school district.

Now, a lot of corruption is being revealed about the way the progressives have pushed cannabis in the county.

Pot farmer Helios Dayspring admits he paid cash bribes to the late supervisor Adam Hill to buy his votes on cannabis developments.

Supervisor Lynn Compton says it may be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to corruption in the county related to cannabis.

The judge is expected to sign off on the plea agreement late this month. Then more names may be revealed.

Then we may learn more about pay to play cash bribes paid by cannabis farmers to public officials to grease the wheels of progress through the planning department as pot entrepreneurs bribe officials to get their farms and retail stores approved.