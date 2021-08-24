Drug Bust in Paso 8.24.2021

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department reporting a drug bust in Paso Robles on August 12th.

33-year-old Anthony Allen Wong of Paso Robles arrested for violating the terms of his probation. The sheriff’s department says Wong was a known drug dealer who was believed to be selling drugs while out on probation.

Detectives conducted a traffic spot on his vehicle and found more than a thousand counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl and other materials used in packaging and sale of illegal narcotics.

Wong was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and booked into the county jail.