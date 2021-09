Another San Luis Obispo county bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement.

Ginger Lee Mankins of Arroyo Grande will be sentenced to 10 years instate prison after pleading guilty this week. She entered a guilty plea to six counts against her.

She is ordered to repay the money she stole.

Mankins was a bookkeeper for Rick Machado Livestock for ten years beginning in 2007.

She also kept books for B and D Farms during that time.

The DA’s office says she stole about $5 million dollars.