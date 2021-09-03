Wildfire Fund 9.03.2021

A wildfire fund for PG and E victims is about $2 billion short of what is needed.

That’s because the PG and E corporations stock price has dropped.

More than 70,000 wildfire victims are warned they may receive less than full value for their claims against PG and E.

The settlement plan was designed to pay $13.5 billion dollars to the victims of a string of mega fires including the 2018 Camp fire in Butte county.

That was part of PG and E’s bankruptcy settlement. So far, the company has cut checks totaling $740 million dollars.