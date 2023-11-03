Budget Balancing Strategies at Next SLO Supervisor Meeting 11.03.2023

The county board of supervisors will be meeting next week on the 7th.

On the board’s business agenda is a review of its budget goals and policies, balancing strategies, and priorities for this upcoming fiscal year. The staff report for the item says that the county’s general fund faces a gap of around 16 to 24 million dollars in fiscal year 2024-25.

To help close this gap, the board may provide staff with directions or strategies to implement mid-year budget balancing strategies, as to create additional funds for the subsequent budget year. The board will also look at short and long term budget balancing strategies and approaches, which are based off the foundation of the budget goals and policies.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.