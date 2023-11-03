ECHO Opens Additional 20 Shelter Beds in Paso 11.03.2023

The El Camino Homeless Organization has announced it will be adding 20 emergency shelter beds to its Paso Robles campus.

The organization received funding approval from the county board of supervisors to expand its services in Paso Robles. ECHO says the expansion will significantly enhance their capacity to serve those in need, and provide a supportive environment during their journey towards stable housing.

ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said: “We are grateful to the board of supervisors for their support and belief in our mission. The additional shelter beds will allow us to continue our efforts to reduce homelessness in our community.”

Since the beginning of this year, ECHO says it has successfully helped 156 individuals and families find stable housing in the region.