Burglar Arrested in Paso 03.16.2023

Paso Robles police arrest a man for burglarizing units at a storage facility on Union road Tuesday night.

28-year-old John James Jenkins Jr. arrested on felony burglary charges as well as weapons violations.

Police recovered items stolen from storage units in his car. They also found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the vehicle.

The manager of the storage unit called the police after he discovered several units had been broken into at 2900 Union road. He described the suspects vehicle as red in color.

Three hours later, that red vehicle returned to the storage unit, and the manager called the police and told them that the suspect was back on the property. When police arrived, Jenkins tried to flee the scene, but police stopped him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.