On Thursday last week, the California Coastal Commission voted 8 – 2 to approve a permit that would allow the county of San Luis Obispo to pursue the construction of a bike trail between Morro Bay and Cayucos.

The trail would run parallel to highway 1, and would fill in a gap to the popular California Coastal trail.

The trail would keep cyclists and others using the trail off the highway, and protect them from high-speed traffic.