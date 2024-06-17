CA Laws Going Into Effect Starting July 1, 2024 – 6.17.2024

Several new laws will go into effect in California on July 1, 2024.

AB 1013 will require bars and nightclubs to offer drug testing kits for sale or at no cost to patrons. Businesses will also need to display a notice of the testing kit’s availability in a conspicuous location.

AB 12 will set a cap for a residential renter’s security deposit. The cap will now be one month’s rent, whether the property is furnished or not.

SB 274 will ban suspension or expulsion of students, and will instead require school officials to implement intervention programs and other support for students who are deemed as disrupting school activities.

AB 28 will impose an 11% excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, and firearm precursor parts.

SB 478 will make ‘hidden fees’ involved in sales illegal, requiring businesses to state all mandatory fees or charges upfront, and prohibit undisclosed fees to be added at the end of transactions. These are often used in the purchasing of concert and sporting tickets.