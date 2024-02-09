CA Department of Fish & Wildlife Stocks Atascadero Lake 02.09.2024

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife planted 1,760 rainbow trout in Atascadero Lake this week.

According to Fish & Wildlife, the lake also holds non-native sport fish such as Largemouth Bass, Channel Catfish, Black Crappie, Bluegill Sunfish, and Brown Bullhead, as well as other species such as Common Carp, Mosquitofish, and Monterey Sucker.

After recent storms, the lake has risen by about 1 foot, according to the City of Atascadero.

However, storms can also muddy the water, making it difficult for the fish to see the bait.