National Weather Service Confirms Tornadoes in SLO County 02.09.2024

The National Weather Service released its official report on Wednesday’s storm in San Luis Obispo County, revealing that two tornadoes touched down.

According to the Weather Service, the first tornado occurred at 3:41 p.m. in the Los Osos area. Its five-mile path neared Los Osos Valley Road and damage included several snapped and downed power poles and the tornado reportedly tore the roof off a greenhouse.

The tornado that caused damage in Grover Beach started at 3:57 p.m. with a path about a mile long.

Both tornadoes had peak winds of 95 miles per hour.