Caltrans announced they will be conducting vegetation control along highway 58 in San Luis Obispo county.

From Pozo road to Bitterwater road along the highway, travelers can expect one-way traffic as work is done between these zones. Work will go through Friday, June 21st from 7 am to 4 pm daily.

Workers will be removing dry brush and ladder fuels to reduce future wildfire risks along California highways.

Caltrans says they will be performing vegetation control work on highway 229 and 41 next.