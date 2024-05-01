Grazing Goats Returning to Salinas River 05.01.2024

Press Release Grazing The Salinas River 2024

Paso Robles fire and emergency services announced that grazing goats and sheep will return to the Salinas riverbed starting on May 2nd.

The city welcomes the herds as part of its vegetation management program. Since 2021, the city has used grazing herds to significantly reduce fire fuels in the Salinas river, especially as the significant water flow this year has caused an increased growth in these fuels, including grasses, mustard plants, and thistle.

Grazing activities will begin along North River road, north of highway 46 east, and then progress south. Grazing is estimated to complete on or prior to June 10, 2024.

The city says that they will also treat the annual growth to ensure established firebreaks within the Salinas river. Portions of the walk path between 13th street and Niblick may close periodically as grazing progresses.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the area, but are advised to not touch the electric fencing used to contain the animals.