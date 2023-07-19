CA Mid-State Fair Opens Today 07.19.2023

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair opens today. Opening ceremonies will take place at 3:30 this afternoon in front of the main entrance on Riverside avenue.

The carnival, presented by Subaru of San Luis Obispo, will open at 4, with all rides free of charge. Free local shuttle busses will be available at this time, pickup locations include the bus stop on Niblick road near Albertsons’, the city bus stop on 10th and Spring street near city hall, and the main parking lot at Lowe’s Hardware on highway 46 east.

The Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant will take place on the 805 Beer Frontier stage at 6, the band Route 66 will take the Mission Square stage at 7, and the Michelob ultra concert series will start at the Chumash grandstand arena at 7:30, featuring country superstar Tim McGraw with special guest Annie Bosko.

A complete list of attractions for each day of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair can be found on the Mid-State Fair’s website.