The city of Morro Bay announced that its fire department will be conducting a series of training operations alongside the California Highway Patrol air operations division and the Morro Bay harbor department.

The training will begin today, and is known as “Helocasting.” According to the city, helocasting is using a helicopter to deliver a rescue swimmer to a victim in the water.

The training operations will begin at 10 this morning, and will take place on the northside of Morro rock.