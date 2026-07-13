California Mid-State Fair Starting July 15th – 07.13.2026

The California mid-state fair starts this week on July 15th, and will run through July 26th.

At 8:30 am on Wednesday will be the 4H, FFA, and open youth horse show, followed by the dairy goat showmanship and poultry show. Opening ceremonies for the fair start at 3:45 pm, and the fair & its exhibits will officially open its gates at 4 pm.

Opening day features free rides all day and night. The miss California mid-state fair scholarship pageant starts at 6 pm on the frontier stage.

In the Chumash grandstand arena on Wednesday will be Old Dominion with Dasha and Annie Bosko.