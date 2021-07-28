Cal Poly and Covid 7.28.2021

Under the new guidelines shared by the governor, all Cal Poly faculty, staff and students will be required to be vaccinated against covid if they visit the San Luis Obispo campus.

If they work or study remotely, they do not have to be vaccinated.

But custodians, and many other Cal Poly workers will have to be fully vaccinated and prove it by September 14th, which is coincidentally the date of the recall election.

Cal Poly president Jeffery Armstrong is encouraging students and employees to show by August 23rd that they are fully vaccinated.