The county health department out with a report on covid in the county. They report 253 new cases of the virus over the past week.

Only one death reported in the county. There are currently 285 active cases out of a population of 285 thousand people.

They say the number of cases, while still very low, has doubled for the second week in a row.

It remains far below the incidence of covid reported last winter.

So far, about 22,000 people have tested positive for covid in the county.