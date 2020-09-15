Cal Poly Diversity 9.15.2020

Cal Poly announces the formation of a diversity, equity and inclusion committee in the Big West conference. Each of the eleven universities in the Big West will have one administrator and one student-athlete on the committee.

The committee will work “to combat racism, fight for social justice and, proudly support the black lives matter movement and other nonviolent organization alongside its coaches and student-athletes.”

Cal Poly will be represented by junior linebacker Aaron Cooper and Mustang Success Center academic advisor Louse Torgerson.