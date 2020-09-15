Other Stories This Tuesday 9.15.2020

This is no surprise, Amazon is hiring. The Seattle based company is hiring 100,000 new employees. That’s in addition to 33,000 new jobs it announced last week. They’re building 100 new offices. Amazon is offering $1,000 sign up bonuses for new employees.

Fed Ex says they’re planning to hire 70 thousand seasonal workers this holiday season. As more American’s shop online, the demand for prompt delivery has increased the demand for delivery drivers and package handlers. The Memphis-based company says it now delivers to 95% of the US population.