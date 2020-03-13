Cal Poly Events Canceled 3.13.2020

The coronavirus scare inspires Cal Poly to cancel public events at the university. The university will also delay the start of classes for spring quarter.

President Jeffrey Armstrong announcing yesterday that Poly is canceling events at the Performing Arts Center through the end of March. Sporting events through the end of March are suspended indefinitely.

The annual open house scheduled for April 16-18th is canceled. That includes the rodeo and tractor pull. Not one case of the coronavirus has been reported at the Cal Poly. However, two students were told to self-quarantine, after they returned from an area with a greater number of known infections. Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong made a video announcement which is available on line.

So far in the nation, 40 people have died, but many more than that number recovered from the coronavirus. President Jeffrey Armstrong encourages students and faculty to wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.

