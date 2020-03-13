Katcho Achadjian 3.13.2020

A memorial service for Katcho Achadjian held yesterday at the San Luis Obispo Mission. 9 bells rang to call mourners to the mission to celebrate his life.

The former supervisor and assemblyman died March 5th at the age of 68 from various health complications. Back in 1971, Katcho Achadjian immigrated to San Luis Obispo from Lebanon as a teenager. He graduated from Cal Poly and became a businessman and public servant. His son Hratch, told those in attendance to share the stories of Katcho. At the conclusion of the ceremony, nine bells rang again, each to say farewell to Katcho, the immigrant, businessman and public servant.